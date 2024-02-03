PriceSmart Stockholders Approve Key Proposals and Re-Elect Board

Pricesmart (PSMT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

PriceSmart, Inc.’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held virtually on February 1, 2024, with over 28 million shares voted. All Board nominees were re-elected, and stockholders approved executive compensation for the fiscal year 2023, an amendment to the company’s Certificate of Incorporation to limit officer liability as allowed by Delaware law, and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm for the next fiscal year. It was also decided that votes on executive compensation will be held annually.

