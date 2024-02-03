PriceSmart Stockholders Approve Charter Amendment

Pricesmart (PSMT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 1, 2024, PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders approved an amendment to their Charter to exculpate certain officers from personal liability as allowed by Delaware law. This amendment was made effective the same day upon filing with the Delaware Secretary of State. The details of the amendment are further elaborated in the Certificate of Amendment, which is attached to the company’s filings.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.