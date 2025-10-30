Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces Board Changes and Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurelion ( (AURE) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Prestige Wealth Inc. announced significant changes in its board of directors and compensation committee. Wei Gao resigned from the board, and Jackie Qiang You was appointed as an independent director. Additionally, the compensation committee was reconstituted with new members, including Jackie Qiang You and Moore Jin Xin as chairman. These changes are part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance governance and oversight as it pursues its digital asset treasury strategy. Furthermore, a general meeting for Class B ordinary shareholders is scheduled for November 20, 2025, to vote on increasing the voting power of Class B shares, which aims to ensure long-term control and effective oversight by the controlling shareholder.

The most recent analyst rating on (AURE) stock is a Sell with a $0.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on AURE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AURE is a Underperform.

Prestige Wealth, Inc. is facing significant financial and operational challenges, as reflected in its poor financial performance and valuation scores. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing down the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves the focus on the company’s current financial struggles.

More about Aurelion

Prestige Wealth Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on wealth management and financial services. The company is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker AURE and is involved in digital asset treasury strategies and other financial businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 1,417,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $41.15M

