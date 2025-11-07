Prestige Consumer Healthcare Reports Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( (PBH) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prestige Consumer Healthcare presented to its investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is a prominent company in the consumer healthcare sector, known for its extensive range of over-the-counter healthcare products, including popular brands like Clear Eyes® and Monistat®. The company operates primarily in North America and international markets, focusing on brand-building and maintaining a strong financial profile.

In its latest earnings report, Prestige Consumer Healthcare announced a revenue of $274.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, slightly down from the previous year, but surpassing expectations. The company reported a diluted EPS of $0.86 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.07, reflecting a decrease from the prior year’s figures. Despite a decline in revenue, the company managed to repurchase approximately 1.1 million shares, enhancing shareholder value.

Key financial metrics highlighted a decrease in revenue by 3.4% compared to the previous year, primarily due to supply constraints in the Eye & Ear Care category. The net income for the quarter was $42.2 million, with an adjusted net income of $52.5 million. For the first half of fiscal 2026, revenues totaled $523.6 million, a 5% decrease from the previous year, attributed to similar supply challenges and timing issues with retailer orders.

Looking ahead, Prestige Consumer Healthcare remains committed to improving its supply chain capacity, particularly for its Clear Eyes® brand, and anticipates better performance in the second half of the fiscal year. The company has maintained its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026, with expectations of higher earnings per share and robust free cash flow, driven by strategic share repurchases and a focus on long-term brand growth.

Overall, Prestige Consumer Healthcare continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation and strategic brand-building efforts, aiming for sustained organic growth and improved financial performance in the coming quarters.

