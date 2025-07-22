Prescient Therapeutics Extends Share Purchase Plan Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prescient Therapeutics Limited ( (AU:PTX) ) has provided an update.

Prescient Therapeutics Limited has announced an extension of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) deadline to July 25, 2025, following shareholder requests for more time to submit applications. The SPP offers shares at a 16.7% discount to the average market price, reflecting strong shareholder support and participation from eligible directors, potentially enhancing the company’s financial position and stakeholder engagement.

More about Prescient Therapeutics Limited

Prescient Therapeutics Limited is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted and personalized therapies for cancer. The company operates in the biotechnology industry and aims to provide innovative cancer treatment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,036,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$37.85M

See more data about PTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue