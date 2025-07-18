Prenetics Announces Shareholder Meeting to Increase Share Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prenetics Group ( (PRE) ) has issued an update.

On July 18, 2025, Prenetics Global Limited announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 1, 2025, to discuss increasing its authorized share capital from US$50,000 to US$320,000. This move aims to support the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy and general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing long-term shareholder value and positioning the company for strategic opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRE) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prenetics Group stock, see the PRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRE is a Neutral.

The overall score of 54 reflects financial challenges despite a stable balance sheet and positive technical indicators. While the stock shows upward momentum, persistent profitability and cash flow issues, along with a negative P/E ratio, highlight the need for cautious optimism. The absence of earnings call insights or corporate events leaves financial performance as the dominant factor.

More about Prenetics Group

Prenetics Global Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on genetic testing and digital health solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to personalized health and wellness, with a market focus on enhancing healthcare through advanced technology.

Average Trading Volume: 49,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $109.7M

