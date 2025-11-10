Premium Water Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Premium Water Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2588) ) is now available.

Premium Water Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a revenue increase of 3.7% year-on-year to 40,347 million yen. The company also experienced significant growth in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 12.3% and 25.8% respectively. The announcement indicates a strong financial performance, reflecting the company’s solid market positioning and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2588) stock is a Hold with a Yen3553.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Premium Water Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2588 Stock Forecast page.

More about Premium Water Holdings, Inc.

Premium Water Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the water industry. It focuses on providing premium water products and services, catering to a market that values high-quality water solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen100.5B

Learn more about 2588 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue