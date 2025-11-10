Premium Water Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Premium Water Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2588) ) is now available.
Premium Water Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a revenue increase of 3.7% year-on-year to 40,347 million yen. The company also experienced significant growth in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 12.3% and 25.8% respectively. The announcement indicates a strong financial performance, reflecting the company’s solid market positioning and potential positive implications for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2588) stock is a Hold with a Yen3553.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Premium Water Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2588 Stock Forecast page.
More about Premium Water Holdings, Inc.
Premium Water Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the water industry. It focuses on providing premium water products and services, catering to a market that values high-quality water solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 7,956
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen100.5B
Learn more about 2588 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.