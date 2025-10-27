Premium Brands to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Premium Brands ( (TSE:PBH) ) has provided an announcement.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation is set to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 10, 2025. The announcement will include pre-recorded management remarks, a press release with financial statements, and an investor presentation, all accessible on the company’s website. Additionally, a live question and answer session will be hosted by the company’s President and CEO, George Paleologou, and CFO, Will Kalutycz, providing stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly with the company’s leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PBH) stock is a Buy with a C$108.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Premium Brands stock, see the TSE:PBH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PBH is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The strong financial performance in terms of revenue growth and strategic initiatives is offset by profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns. However, the positive earnings call highlights potential for future growth, contributing positively to the score.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation is a prominent player in the food industry, specializing in the production, marketing, and distribution of branded specialty food products. The company operates a diverse range of specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses across Canada and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 108,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.33B

