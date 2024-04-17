Premier Miton Reports Shift in Major Holdings

Premier Asset Management (GB:PMI) has released an update.

Premier Miton Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Octopus Investments Limited crossing the notification threshold on April 16, 2024, resulting in a total of 10.99% voting rights attached to shares. This shift reflects both an acquisition and disposal of voting rights, with Octopus Capital Limited being the ultimate controlling entity. The transaction, completed in London, underscores the dynamic nature of stock ownership in the financial markets.

