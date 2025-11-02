Premier Investments Announces Key AGM Agenda for December 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Premier Investments Limited ( (AU:PMV) ) has provided an update.

Premier Investments Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on December 5, 2025, in Melbourne. The meeting will cover several key agenda items including the consideration of financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of directors, and the approval of the 2025 Performance Rights Plan. These decisions are significant for the company’s governance and future strategic direction, impacting shareholders and stakeholders by potentially influencing company performance and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PMV) stock is a Hold with a A$18.50 price target.

More about Premier Investments Limited

Average Trading Volume: 351,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.85B



