Premier Inc. Reports Q1 2026 Earnings Amid Acquisition

Premier Inc ( (PINC) ) has released its Q1 earnings.

Premier, Inc. is a technology-driven healthcare improvement company that provides integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting services, primarily operating in the healthcare sector.

In its fiscal-year 2026 first-quarter earnings report, Premier, Inc. reported a total net revenue of $240.0 million, a 3% decrease from the previous year. The company also announced a significant drop in net income from continuing operations to $15.3 million, compared to $72.9 million in the prior-year period, which had included a non-operating gain from a lawsuit settlement.

Key financial metrics revealed a 12% decline in adjusted EBITDA to $55.0 million and a 12% decrease in adjusted earnings per share to $0.30. The company’s Performance Services segment saw a 9% decline in net revenue, while Supply Chain Services remained flat. Additionally, Premier announced the divestiture of its S2S Global direct sourcing business and provided financial measures excluding contributions from the ongoing wind-down of its Contigo Health business.

Looking ahead, Premier, Inc. is in the process of being acquired by Patient Square Capital, which has led to the withdrawal of its fiscal-year 2026 guidance. The company is focused on winding down the remaining components of its Contigo Health business by the end of 2025, as it continues to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

