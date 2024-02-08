Premier Inc Ends Review and Launches $1B Stock Buyback

Premier Inc (PINC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company recently discussed its half-year financial results, followed by an announcement of the Board’s decision to end its strategic review and initiate a $1 billion stock repurchase program. Additionally, the Company has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) transaction. Investors should note these forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s future performance and financial outcomes. These risks are detailed in the Company’s regulatory filings, and while they offer insights into potential business developments, they are not guarantees of future performance.

For further insights into PINC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.