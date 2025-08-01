Premier African Minerals Increases CEO’s Shareholding with Settlement Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Premier African Minerals ( (GB:PREM) ) has issued an announcement.

Premier African Minerals Limited announced that George Roach, the Chief Executive, has been issued Settlement Shares to settle unpaid interest on a loan he advanced to the company in 2023. This transaction increases his shareholding to 3.8% of the company’s issued share capital, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa. The company has projects in Zimbabwe, including RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium, and in Mozambique, involving tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium, tantalum, and gold.

Average Trading Volume: 1,811,201,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £22.53M

See more insights into PREM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

