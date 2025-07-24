Prelude Therapeutics Advances Cancer Treatment with PRT7732 Study

Prelude Therapeutics, Inc. ((PRLD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Prelude Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 study titled ‘A Study of PRT7732, an Oral SMARCA2 Degrader, in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors With a SMARCA4 Mutation.’ The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PRT7732 in patients with specific advanced or metastatic solid tumors carrying a SMARCA4 mutation. This research is significant as it explores a novel therapeutic approach for a challenging patient population.

The intervention being tested is PRT7732, an experimental oral drug designed to degrade SMARCA2, a protein potentially involved in tumor growth. The purpose of this treatment is to evaluate its effectiveness in targeting tumors with SMARCA4 mutations.

The study is interventional and follows a sequential intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants will receive PRT7732 capsules daily, with dose adjustments based on safety and efficacy data.

The study officially started on November 4, 2024, with the last update submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

This update could influence Prelude Therapeutics’ stock performance positively by showcasing their commitment to innovative cancer treatments. Investors might view this as a promising development, especially if preliminary results are favorable. The study’s progress should be monitored in the context of industry trends and competitor activities.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

