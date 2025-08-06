Predictive Discovery Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Predictive Discovery Limited ( (AU:PDI) ) just unveiled an update.

Predictive Discovery Limited has announced the quotation of 468,750 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PDI, effective from August 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and potentially enhance its market visibility, which may have implications for its stakeholders and overall industry standing.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PDI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Predictive Discovery Limited stock, see the AU:PDI Stock Forecast page.

More about Predictive Discovery Limited

Predictive Discovery Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the discovery and advancement of gold and other mineral deposits, aiming to enhance its market position through strategic exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 8,302,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.11B

See more insights into PDI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

