Precision BioSciences Advances with Promising Hepatitis B Gene-Editing Study

Precision BioSciences is conducting a Phase 1 study titled ‘A Phase 1, Open-Label, First-in-Human, Dose Escalation (Part 1) and Expansion (Part 2) Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Antiviral Activity of PBGENE-HBV in Participants With Chronic Hepatitis B (ELIMINATE-B).’ The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of PBGENE-HBV, a novel gene-editing intervention for chronic hepatitis B.

The intervention, PBGENE-HBV, is a biological treatment designed to potentially cure chronic hepatitis B by targeting and eliminating cccDNA and inactivating integrated HBV DNA in liver cells using the ARCUS® platform.

This interventional study follows a sequential model with no masking. The primary purpose is treatment, with Part 1 focusing on dose escalation to find a safe regimen, followed by Part 2 for dose expansion.

The study began on October 24, 2024, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on September 22, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

For investors, this study represents a significant step for Precision BioSciences in the competitive gene-editing market, potentially influencing stock performance positively if successful. The ongoing recruitment and novel approach could attract investor interest, especially if the results show promise against competitors in the hepatitis B treatment space.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

