Precigen Announces Key Approvals at Annual Meeting

Precigen ( (PGEN) ) has shared an announcement.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 26, 2025, Precigen, Inc. announced several key approvals, including an amendment to increase the shares available under its 2023 Omnibus Incentive Plan by 11.5 million. Additionally, stockholders approved increasing the company’s authorized shares of common stock by 300 million and ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent accounting firm for 2025. These decisions are expected to impact Precigen’s operational flexibility and shareholder value positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (PGEN) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on PGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PGEN is a Neutral.

Precigen’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, which highlights significant operational and financial challenges. While technical analysis shows some potential stabilization, the lack of positive earnings and dividends weighs heavily on the valuation. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data leaves a focus on fundamental weaknesses.

Average Trading Volume: 1,652,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $419.2M

