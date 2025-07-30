Praxis Home Retail Sets Schedule for Rights Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. ( (IN:PRAXIS) ) has provided an update.

Praxis Home Retail Limited has announced the schedule for its upcoming Rights Issue, which was approved by the Committee of Directors. The Rights Issue will open on August 7, 2025, and close on August 18, 2025, with provisions for eligible equity shareholders to renounce their rights. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial planning, potentially impacting its market position and offering shareholders an opportunity to increase their investment in the company.

More about Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

Praxis Home Retail Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on home retail products. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is involved in providing a range of home-related products to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 120,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2.16B INR

