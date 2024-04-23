PrairieSky Shareholders Approve Board and Auditors

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has released an update.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. announced that its shareholders have passed all resolutions during the annual general meeting, including the appointment of seven directors and the election of Margaret A. McKenzie as the new Board Chair. Shareholders also approved KPMG LLP as auditors and endorsed the company’s executive compensation approach. PrairieSky, known for its royalty-focused business model, continues to leverage its extensive mineral title position in Canada to generate revenues.

