PrairieSky Royalty Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. ( (PREKF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canadian royalty company that generates revenue from oil and natural gas production on its properties, boasting one of the largest independently-owned fee mineral title positions in the country.

In its third quarter of 2025, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. reported an increase in oil royalty production by 11% compared to the same period in 2024, averaging 14,127 barrels per day. Total revenue for the quarter was $114.8 million, with funds from operations totaling $90.0 million, reflecting a slight decrease due to lower US$ WTI benchmark pricing.

Key financial highlights include a total royalty production revenue of $107.7 million and a dividend declaration of $60.5 million, representing a payout ratio of 67%. The company also repurchased and canceled 2,739,587 common shares, and completed acquisitions worth $9.9 million, focusing on producing and non-producing fee lands. Net debt increased to $281.7 million by the end of the quarter.

PrairieSky continues to see strong activity on its royalty properties, with significant contributions from multilateral horizontal drilling, particularly in the Clearwater and Mannville regions. The company also announced the appointment of Ian Dundas to its Board of Directors, effective January 2026, bringing extensive industry experience.

Looking ahead, PrairieSky remains focused on executing its strategy to drive growth and shareholder value, leveraging its extensive land base and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation approach.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue