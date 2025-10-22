Prairie Lithium Secures Strategic Offtake Agreement with Stardust Power

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Arizona Lithium Limited ( (AU:PL9) ) is now available.

Prairie Lithium Limited has signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Stardust Power, a leading North American lithium refinery, to supply 6,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent per year. This agreement marks a significant milestone in bolstering the North American lithium supply chain, reducing dependence on overseas processing, and supporting the region’s energy independence. The partnership is expected to commence commercial shipments by 2027, enhancing the strategic importance of lithium supplies in North America and potentially impacting stakeholders positively by fostering economic growth and a resilient supply chain.

Prairie Lithium Limited is a company focused on the sustainable development of lithium projects, specifically the Prairie Lithium Project located in the Williston Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company aims to produce lithium chloride with strong environmental credentials, targeting reduced use of freshwater, land, and waste. Prairie Lithium is committed to strengthening North America’s energy independence by aligning its resources with domestic refiners.

