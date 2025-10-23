Prada Group Reports 9% Revenue Growth Amidst Brand Performance Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Prada SpA ( (HK:1913) ) is now available.

Prada Group announced its unaudited revenues for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, reporting a 9% year-over-year increase at constant exchange rates, reaching Euro 4,070 million. Retail net sales grew across all regions, with notable increases in the Middle East and Americas. While Prada’s retail net sales decreased by 2%, Miu Miu saw a significant 41% increase, highlighting a shift in brand performance within the group. This revenue growth underscores Prada’s strong market positioning and resilience in the competitive luxury fashion industry.

Prada S.p.A. is a prominent player in the luxury fashion industry, known for its high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. The company operates globally, focusing on retail and wholesale distribution, with a significant presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, Japan, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 3,206,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$121.6B

