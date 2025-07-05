PPX Mining Corp. Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PPX Mining ( (TSE:PPX) ) has shared an update.

PPX Mining Corp. has announced a debt settlement agreement with a former employee, settling an outstanding debt of US$123,000 by issuing 1,850,000 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.091 per share. This settlement, which requires approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and may impact its share distribution and stakeholder interests.

PPX Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Its flagship project, Igor, is a 100%-owned gold and silver project located in the Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

Average Trading Volume: 120,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$66.9M

