PPL Requests Rate Increase for Grid Modernization

The latest announcement is out from PPL ( (PPL) ).

On September 30, 2025, PPL Electric Utilities announced a request to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for an increase in distribution rates, aiming for implementation by July 1, 2026. This request, the first in a decade, seeks to raise annual base rate distribution revenue by approximately $356 million to support ongoing investments in grid modernization and resilience against severe weather and cyber threats. The proposed rate increase is intended to fund essential improvements and enhance customer service, with the company emphasizing its commitment to maintaining affordability and supporting customers through flexible payment options and energy-saving programs.

The most recent analyst rating on (PPL) stock is a Buy with a $38.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on PPL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PPL is a Neutral.

PPL’s overall score is driven by a positive earnings outlook and strategic infrastructure investments, despite concerns over high leverage and negative cash flow. Technical indicators and valuation suggest caution, but the company’s growth plans and dividend yield offer potential upside.

More about PPL

PPL Electric Utilities is a prominent provider of safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to approximately 1.5 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. Known for its high reliability and customer satisfaction, the company is a significant employer and community supporter, operating under the PPL Corporation umbrella.

Average Trading Volume: 5,907,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.42B

