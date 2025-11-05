PPK Group Deconsolidates White Graphene Ltd to Streamline Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PPK Group Limited ( (AU:PPK) ) has shared an update.

PPK Group Limited has announced the deconsolidation of White Graphene Ltd after reducing its shareholding to 39.38%, thus relinquishing control. This move aligns with PPK’s strategy to simplify financial accounts and provide White Graphene with greater independence to pursue its commercial goals. The deconsolidation will lead to the derecognition of WGL’s assets and liabilities from PPK’s accounts, with the remaining investment re-measured at fair value.

More about PPK Group Limited

PPK Group Limited is involved in industries related to advanced materials and technology. Its primary focus includes investments in companies like White Graphene Ltd, which specializes in boron nitride nanosheets, a material used to enhance performance in coatings and related industries.

Average Trading Volume: 49,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$40.66M

