PPHE Hotel Group Unveils Q1 2024 Financials

PPHE Hotel (GB:PPH) has released an update.

PPHE Hotel Group, an international hospitality real estate group, has announced the publication of its subsidiary Arena Hospitality Group’s unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The group, known for its £2.2 billion portfolio of upscale hotels and resorts across Europe, operates under well-known brands such as Park Plaza and art’otel. The financial details were made available on the Arena Hospitality Group’s website, signaling PPHE’s ongoing growth in the hospitality sector.

