PPHE Hotel Group Shows Strong Q1 Growth

PPHE Hotel Group reports a revenue increase of 11.9% to £77.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, with occupancy levels and RevPAR also showing positive growth. The group highlights the near completion of its £300+ million development pipeline, including the soft opening of art’otel London Hoxton, and remains confident in meeting full-year market expectations. Key markets such as the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and Croatia are showing solid demand, with bookings for the upcoming summer season already underway.

