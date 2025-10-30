PPG Industries Reports Steady Q3 2025 Growth

Ppg Industries, Inc. ( (PPG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ppg Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

PPG Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, operating in more than 70 countries and serving various markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation. In its third quarter of 2025, PPG Industries reported net sales of $4.1 billion, marking a 1% increase from the previous year, alongside a record adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, reflecting a 5% year-over-year growth. The company achieved a segment margin of 17% and an EBITDA margin of 20%, with significant contributions from its aerospace, protective and marine, and packaging coatings segments. PPG Industries highlighted its strategic focus on operational excellence and cost management, resulting in substantial restructuring savings and continued shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividends. Looking ahead, PPG Industries anticipates continued organic growth despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, driven by its technology-advantaged products and strong commercial execution.

