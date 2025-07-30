Pozzi Milano S.P.A. Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Pozzi Milano S.P.A. ( (IT:POZ) ).

Pozzi Milano S.P.A. reported a 7.5% increase in revenues for the first half of 2025, reaching €10.1 million, driven by an expanded customer base and increased market penetration despite economic challenges. The company’s net financial debt increased to €2.2 million cash negative due to strategic acquisitions of Mascagni Casa S.r.l. and Venditio SAS, which are expected to enhance its market presence and capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:POZ) stock is a Buy with a EUR1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pozzi Milano S.P.A. stock, see the IT:POZ Stock Forecast page.

More about Pozzi Milano S.P.A.

Pozzi Milano S.P.A. operates in the table fashion sector and is known for its ‘EasyLife’ brand. The company, along with its subsidiary Pozzi Brand Diffusion S.r.l., manages the ‘Pozzi’ and ‘Castello Pozzi’ brands through a licensing strategy. It focuses on expanding its presence in international markets, with a significant portion of its revenues generated from exports.

Average Trading Volume: 9,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €16.13M

Learn more about POZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue