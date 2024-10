Clear Sky Lithium Corp (TSE:POWR) has released an update.

POWR Lithium Corp., a company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium and uranium deposits, has granted 710,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.06 per share for two years from the grant date and are immediately vested, with a standard four-month hold period.

