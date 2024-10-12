POWR Lithium Expands Energy Portfolio with Uranium Project

Clear Sky Lithium Corp (TSE:POWR) has released an update.

POWR Lithium Corp. has expanded its energy portfolio by acquiring rights to the uranium-rich Laroque Lake Project, emphasizing its commitment to domestic energy supply while transitioning into a more comprehensive energy company. The company has also announced a private placement intended to finance the new acquisition through a series of cash payments, share issuances, and property expenditures over the next three years.

