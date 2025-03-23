Powerlong Commercial Management Issues Profit Warning Amid Industry Challenges

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited ( (HK:9909) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024. The anticipated decline of approximately 50.4% to 60.9% compared to the previous year is attributed to increased credit risk in trade receivables due to a real estate industry downturn and higher marketing costs amid intensified market competition. The company’s financial results are still being finalized and have not been audited, with the final report expected by March 2025.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited operates in the commercial management industry, focusing on providing management services for commercial properties. The company is involved in managing a range of commercial facilities, including shopping malls and office buildings, primarily in China.

