Powerlong Commercial Management Faces Liquidation Hearing Delay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited ( (HK:9909) ) has provided an update.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited announced that the hearing for the liquidation application against its direct holding company, Powerlong Real Estate (BVI) Holdings Limited, has been postponed to 17 November 2025. This delay in the legal proceedings could impact the company’s operations and investor confidence, as stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9909) stock is a Sell with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:9909 Stock Forecast page.

More about Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the commercial management sector. It is involved in managing commercial properties and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 9909.

Average Trading Volume: 376,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.54B

See more insights into 9909 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue