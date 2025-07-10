Powerhouse Energy Group Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Powerhouse Energy ( (GB:PHE) ) has provided an update.

Powerhouse Energy Group Plc announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on 10 July 2025 were passed. This development reflects shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and operational initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the waste-to-energy sector and enhancing its appeal to stakeholders.

More about Powerhouse Energy

Powerhouse Energy Group Plc is a company that has developed technology to convert waste plastic, end-of-life tyres, and other waste streams into syngas, which can be used to produce valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity, and heat. The company also operates Engsolve Ltd, a revenue-generating engineering consulting division specializing in new technologies and clean energy.

Average Trading Volume: 8,196,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £23.92M

