Powerhouse Energy Group Reports Strong H1 2025 Progress and Strategic Initiatives for Continued Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Powerhouse Energy ( (GB:PHE) ) has shared an announcement.

Powerhouse Energy Group Plc has announced significant progress and developments in the first half of 2025, including the full operation of its Technical Centre and Feedstock Testing Unit, completion of a Front-End Engineering Design for National Hydrogen in Australia, and securing over £1 million in contracts for Engsolve. The company has also raised £1.375 million to strengthen its balance sheet and signed a letter of intent for hydrogen offtake in Ballymena. Looking forward, Powerhouse plans to market its 2.5TPD DMG units, increase global reach through ‘agents’, and pursue further opportunities in Thailand, positioning itself for continued growth and stakeholder engagement.

More about Powerhouse Energy

Powerhouse Energy Group Plc is a company pioneering integrated technology that converts non-recyclable waste into low carbon energy. It has developed a process to efficiently and economically transform waste plastic, end-of-life tyres, and other waste streams into syngas, which can be used to produce valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity, and heat. The company also operates Engsolve Ltd, a revenue-generating engineering consulting division offering services across various sectors, with a focus on new technologies and clean energy.

Average Trading Volume: 8,196,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £23.92M

For a thorough assessment of PHE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue