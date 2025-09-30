PowerCell to Equip World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Bulk Carriers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from PowerCell Sweden AB ( (SE:PCELL) ) is now available.

PowerCell Sweden AB has secured a significant contract to supply fuel cell systems for the world’s first hydrogen-powered bulk carriers, to be built by GMI Rederi AS. This SEK 40 million contract involves the delivery of 14 Marine System 225 units, marking a pivotal step in the maritime sector’s shift towards zero-emission solutions. The project, supported by Norwegian government funds, is part of the Green Shipping Programme and highlights PowerCell’s expanding influence in hard-to-abate sectors, demonstrating the viability of hydrogen fuel cells as a competitive and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

PowerCell Sweden AB is a global leader in hydrogen electric solutions, specializing in unique fuel cell stacks and systems. The company focuses on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, emission-free world, targeting industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road, and stationary power generation. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and offers its products and services globally.

