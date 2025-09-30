PowerCell Sweden AB Restructures Management to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from PowerCell Sweden AB ( (SE:PCELL) ) is now available.

PowerCell Sweden AB is restructuring its management team to enhance focus on execution, delivery, and commercialization as it enters a new growth phase. The company is consolidating its management structure to improve agility and decision-making, integrating corporate functions, and introducing a new Chief Commercial Officer role. These changes aim to strengthen PowerCell’s commercial drive and capture future opportunities, with the new structure effective from October 1, 2025.

More about PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions, specializing in unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, the company focuses on accelerating the transition to an emission-free, sustainable world, targeting industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road, and stationary power generation. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, PowerCell operates globally and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

