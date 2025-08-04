Power Minerals Issues New Shares in Strategic Move

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from PepinNini Minerals Limited ( (AU:PNN) ).

Power Minerals Limited, trading on the ASX under the symbol PNN, has announced the issuance of 27,257,705 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. This move indicates compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act, and the company confirms there is no excluded information that needs to be disclosed. This strategic issuance is part of a broader financial maneuver, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and stakeholder interests.

More about PepinNini Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: -15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 820,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.26M

