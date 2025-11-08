Power Mech Projects Schedules Investor Call for Q2FY26 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Power Mech Projects Ltd. ( (IN:POWERMECH) ) is now available.

Power Mech Projects Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for November 13, 2025, to discuss its Q2FY26 performance. The call will feature key management personnel and aims to provide insights into the company’s financial results, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Power Mech Projects Ltd.

Power Mech Projects Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on providing construction and engineering services. The company specializes in power, industrial, and infrastructure projects, catering to a diverse range of clients in India and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 75.04B INR

