PotlatchDeltic Reports Q3 Earnings and Merger Plans

Potlatchdeltic ( (PCH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Potlatchdeltic presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns timberlands across several U.S. states and operates in the forest products industry, focusing on sustainable forest management and real estate development.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, PotlatchDeltic Corporation announced a net income of $25.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, on revenues of $314.2 million. The company highlighted a significant merger agreement with Rayonier Inc., aiming to enhance its position as a top-tier lumber manufacturer and land resources owner.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $89.3 million with a margin of 28.4%. The company also reported strong liquidity of $388 million and successfully refinanced $100 million of maturing debt. The Real Estate segment showed robust performance with substantial rural land sales, while the Wood Products segment faced challenges due to decreased lumber prices.

The company’s strategic move to merge with Rayonier Inc. is expected to create a premier land resources entity, enhancing growth potential and shareholder value. PotlatchDeltic’s operational focus remains on maximizing timberland value and maintaining cost management in its Wood Products division.

Looking ahead, PotlatchDeltic’s management is optimistic about completing the merger with Rayonier in early 2026, which is anticipated to strengthen its financial standing and market position, setting the stage for long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue