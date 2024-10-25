Postal Savings Bank of China Announces EGM Decisions

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1658) has released an update.

Postal Savings Bank of China held its 2024 First Extraordinary General Meeting, where major resolutions were passed, including the engagement of accounting firms and adjustments to deposit agency fee pricing. The meeting was conducted with a significant shareholder turnout, with China Post Group abstaining from one key vote. The election of two non-executive directors was also approved by the shareholders.

