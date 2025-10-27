POSCO Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Increased Profitability Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

POSCO ( (PKX) ) has provided an update.

In its provisional earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, POSCO Holdings Inc. reported a decline in revenue by 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and a 7.2% decrease from the same period last year. Despite the drop in revenue, the company achieved a significant increase in operating profit, which rose by 13.7% from the previous quarter and 31.8% year-over-year. This improvement in profitability suggests a strategic focus on cost management and operational efficiency, which may positively impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (PKX) stock is a Hold with a $53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on POSCO stock, see the PKX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PKX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PKX is a Neutral.

POSCO’s overall stock score reflects financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability, coupled with technical indicators showing mixed signals. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, while the dividend yield offers limited compensation. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors were not considered.

More about POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc. is a prominent player in the steel industry, known for its production and distribution of steel products. The company is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and operates globally, focusing on delivering high-quality steel solutions to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 128,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.21B

