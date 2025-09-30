Portsmouth Square Delays Yearly Report Filing

Portsmouth Square ( (PRSI) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Portsmouth Square Inc. has filed a Form 12b-25 to notify a delay in submitting its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the ongoing finalization of its audit with an independent accounting firm, which has hindered the timely completion of the required financial statements. The company anticipates filing the report within the statutorily permitted extension period. Portsmouth Square has indicated that no significant changes in financial results are expected compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Ann Marie Blair, Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer, as the company continues its compliance efforts.

