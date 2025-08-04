Pop Mart Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Pop Mart International Group Limited ( (HK:9992) ) is now available.

Pop Mart International Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is crucial as it will determine the company’s financial performance and potentially impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9992) stock is a Buy with a HK$312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pop Mart International Group Limited stock, see the HK:9992 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pop Mart International Group Limited

Pop Mart International Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the production and distribution of collectible toys and art figures. The company operates through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities.

YTD Price Performance: 172.40%

Average Trading Volume: 13,486,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$323B

