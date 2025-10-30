Pop Culture Group Delays Annual Report Filing

Pop Culture Group ( (CPOP) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to time constraints in compiling and reviewing the necessary information, which has made it impractical to file on time without undue hardship and expense. The company expects to file the report no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date. There is an anticipation of significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year, and the notification includes forward-looking statements concerning these expectations. Pop Culture Group is actively working to ensure compliance, with the notification signed by CEO Zhuoqin Huang.

More about Pop Culture Group

Average Trading Volume: 2,478,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $60.63M

