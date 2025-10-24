Pool Corporation Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Pool Corporation ( (POOL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pool Corporation presented to its investors.

Pool Corporation, the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products, operates 454 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, serving approximately 125,000 wholesale customers with over 200,000 products.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Pool Corporation reported a 1% increase in net sales to $1.5 billion compared to the same period in 2024, alongside a 4% rise in diluted earnings per share to $3.40. The company also confirmed its annual earnings guidance range, showcasing steady growth and strategic expansion.

Key financial highlights include a gross margin expansion to 29.6%, driven by mid-season price increases and pricing optimization initiatives. Despite a 5% increase in operating expenses due to network expansion and inflationary pressures, operating income saw a slight increase. Net income rose to $127.0 million, reflecting the company’s resilience in maintaining profitability.

For the first nine months of 2025, net sales remained flat at $4.3 billion, while operating income and net income experienced slight declines. The company attributed these changes to increased inventory investments and deferred tax payments, though it maintained a strong cash position with $128.5 million in cash and equivalents.

Looking ahead, Pool Corporation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, reaffirming its full-year earnings guidance. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its sales network and enhancing customer experience positions it well for continued success in the competitive pool and backyard products industry.

