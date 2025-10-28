Pony AI Reports Revenue Surge Amidst Robotaxi Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pony AI Inc. Sponsored ADR ( (PONY) ) has provided an update.

Pony AI Inc. announced a significant increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, driven by growth in its robotaxi and licensing businesses. The robotaxi segment saw increased revenue from overseas AV engineering projects and new customers in China, with public-facing orders nearly doubling compared to the previous year. Despite stable revenue from the robotruck sector, the company experienced a notable rise in domain controller sales within its licensing and applications business. This growth contributed to improved gross profit margins, particularly in the robotaxi and robotruck segments. However, the company continues to face net operating cash outflows and requires capital expenditure to support its expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (PONY) stock is a Buy with a $31.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pony AI Inc. Sponsored ADR stock, see the PONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PONY is a Neutral.

Pony AI Inc.’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. While the earnings call provided a positive outlook with strong revenue growth and expansion, the financial struggles and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis suggests mixed signals, adding to the uncertainty.

To see Spark’s full report on PONY stock, click here.

More about Pony AI Inc. Sponsored ADR

Pony AI Inc. operates in the autonomous vehicle industry, focusing on the development and deployment of self-driving technologies. The company offers services such as robotaxi and robotruck operations, along with licensing and applications for autonomous vehicle solutions. Its market focus includes expanding user adoption in Tier-1 cities and increasing commercial operations in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 7,096,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.47B

Find detailed analytics on PONY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue