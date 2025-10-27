PolyNovo Announces Leadership Change as Chairman Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Polynovo ( (AU:PNV) ) has shared an update.

PolyNovo Limited has announced the resignation of its Chairman, David Williams, with Leon Hoare stepping in as the new Chair. This leadership change aligns with the company’s board succession plans and governance review, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting operations or strategic direction. Under Williams’ leadership, PolyNovo transformed into a global medical technology company, achieving record sales growth and expanding its presence to 46 countries. The company remains committed to its business strategy and growth plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNV) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Polynovo stock, see the AU:PNV Stock Forecast page.

More about Polynovo

PolyNovo is a disruptive medical technology company based in Melbourne, Australia, specializing in products that simplify the management of acute complex wounds. The company is known for its NovoSorb range, which includes dermal scaffolds for wound healing and bio-resorbable polymers. PolyNovo has treated over 84,000 patients across 46 countries and continues to invest in growth with new products and markets.

YTD Price Performance: -36.52%

Average Trading Volume: 3,547,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$894.6M

Learn more about PNV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue