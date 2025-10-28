Polymetals Resources Ltd Requests Trading Halt Following Mine Incident

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Polymetals Resources Ltd. ( (AU:POL) ).

Polymetals Resources Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities due to a serious safety incident at the Endeavor Mine Site. The halt is expected to last up to two trading days, pending an announcement detailing the incident and its consequences, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and safety in its operations.

More about Polymetals Resources Ltd.

Polymetals Resources Ltd is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that operates in the mining industry. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on safety and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 842,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$340.1M

