Poly Property Group Reports July 2025 Sales Data

The latest announcement is out from Poly Property Group Co ( (HK:0119) ).

Poly Property Group Co., Limited reported unaudited sales data for July 2025, revealing a contracted sales value of approximately RMB2.8 billion and a contracted area of 95 thousand sq. m. The cumulative contracted sales value by the end of July 2025 reached approximately RMB29.5 billion, with a total contracted area of 1,056 thousand sq. m. The company advises investors to exercise caution as the data is preliminary and may differ from future audited reports.

More about Poly Property Group Co

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and management, engaging in joint ventures and associated companies to enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 7,479,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.85B

